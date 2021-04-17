Where can i see kipchog?

This Sunday, April 18th, the long-awaited NN Mission Marathon will be held, a test that will be an opportunity for a large portion of registered athletes to aspire to reach the minimum qualifying mark for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In the presence of Kenyan record holder Eliud Kipchug and Mexican Madai Perez, the test track will take 8 laps of a 5.2 km closed circuit at Twente Airport in the Netherlands.

How can I watch the race? There are various channels to watch the test. On the other hand, internationally, the official reference to the contest will be the YouTube channel of NN Running Team. YouTube channel NN Running Team: https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCn67RpOfpZk0a8ZPpBNgMsg At the same time, there are different signs in every country. Transmission channels According to the official website, these are the channels and countries that will issue the test: ESPN: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela BBC: UK, Ireland (online) FloSports: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia SuperSport: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Democratic Republic of), Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia (The), Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Niger, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia (including Somaliland), South Africa, South Sudan, Saint Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania (United Republic of), Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia. Astro: Brunei, Malaysia Discovery / Eurosport Player Europe, except UK (push wall)

International Olympic Committee channel around the world Ziggo Sport The Netherlands (only for people with Ziggo):

France team Action 24: Greece, Cyprus Shanghai: China TV Race schedule, by country Netherlands: 8.30am. Argentina: 3.30. Chile: 2.30. Spain: 8.30. Colombia: 1.30. Uruguay: 3.30. Bolivia: 2.30. Venezuela: 2.30. Paraguay: 2.30.0000 Mexico: 1.30. Peru: 1.30. Ecuador: 1.30

