https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211229/quienes-son-los-actores-peruanos-que-aparecen-en-no-mires-arriba-1119848893.html

Who are the Peruvian actors featured in “Don’t Look”?

Who are the Peruvian actors featured in “Don’t Look”?

Two famous Peruvian actors working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Kate … 12.29.2021, Sputnik Mundo

2021-12-29T16:31+0000

2021-12-29T16:31+0000

2021-12-29T16:31+0000

Latin america

Association

🎭 art and culture

Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence

Movie

Meryl Streep

Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood

Peru

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1119848799_0:218:2867:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_70235ced386497042b2ec44daa0c438b.jpg

Although Hollywood stars generally grab the attention of viewers, in the Adam McKay movie, Latin Americans can recognize some familiar faces. Peruvian actor Ramon Garcia is best known for his roles in the late 1990s series Los Choches and The New Pope, a popular series in which he shared credits with American actor John Malkovich and British actor Jude Law. Now, he appears alongside fellow countryman Andre Silva as the new found Peruvian talent in the Netflix movie, the movie is about a discovery that could end life on Earth. Two astronomers from Michigan State University (US), Kate Dipasky – performed by Lawrence – and permanent professor Randall Mindy – starring DiCaprio – realized that a giant asteroid is heading towards Earth and that if it collides, it will be catastrophic. With this discovery, scientists are forced to try to reach the highest levels of politics to warn the entire world. They team up with NASA expert Teddy Oglethorpe – Rob Morgan – to report to the United States government, headed by Janie Orlean-Streep – a woman known for narcissism, and more interested in her image than her country. In addition to the complicated situation, the media does not want to share the news and take the apocalypse as a mockery. In the plot, Garcia starred in a very short scene that he described to the local newspaper El Comercio: “It’s the taxi driver who was at sunset at the Hotel Bolivar, in Plaza San Martin. Then the famous comet passed, I looked up at the sky and that was it.” The Garcia scene appears among other similar scenes, as various people react to the imminent destruction of the Earth. Silva, known for his character as ‘El Duque’ in the TV series Mi amor, el wachimán (2012), as well as for his starring role in the telenovela Luz de Luna ( 2021), also shown in a short shot taken in Playa Roja, one of the Paracas Nature Reserve (south of Lima). “Seeing a scene of me in a movie starring actors of Leonardo DiCaprio’s stature is unbelievable. I felt so proud of what I’ve achieved in my career,” he said in an interview with La Repubblica. “It’s a small participation, but without a doubt, a wonderful experience that I live with with great gratitude and urges me to continue to be stubborn in what Love it so much”.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211227/la-advertencia-que-contiene-la-nueva-comedia-satirica-de-netflix-dont-look-up-1119764727.html

Peru

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

News

es_ES

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1119848799_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffe1b68e34a25b624915ac0de1a36147.jpg

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Society, 🎭 Arts and Culture, Netflix, Jennifer Lawrence, Film, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood, Peru