US Paramount + Rating: Top 10 Most Watched Movies Today Tuesday, December 28th

1. South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid

If Stan, Kyle and Cartman can work together, they can go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. Traveling into the past seems to be the easy solution until they meet Victor Chaus.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

Patrol Paw on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes the mayor of a nearby adventure town and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set out to take on this new challenge. As a pup must confront his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Armed with new and exciting gadgets and equipment, Paw Patrol fight together to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Steve and Monsters University

In a world where monsters are tamed and fighting monsters is a popular sport, Winnie wants to follow in her father’s footsteps by turning a monster into a fighter.

4. Clifford the big red dog

The girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

5. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who suffered from this epidemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they’ll never be the same again.

6. Renault 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (TV)

The Reno Police Department is hunting Q, who is responsible for everything behind QAnon’s plots. (Movie)

7. No final

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned before and memories of places he’s never been to before. After self-medicating and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secretive group calling themselves the Infinites comes to his rescue and reveals that his memories are real.

8. SpongeBob: The Movie

There are problems with Bikini Bottom: the crown of King Neptune has disappeared and doubts fall on Mr. Krabs. SpongeBob walks with Patrick, his best friend, to the dangerous city of Shell to rescue Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs.

9. SpongeBob: Rescue Hero

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick away from Bikini Bottom to save him.

10. Unequal parents

A newly married CEO, Brad Taggart, does his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it extremely difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will only get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of two children. A strong rivalry develops between them: one is trying to integrate into his new family, while the other is trying to get his ex-wife and children back.

