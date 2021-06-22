Who is Esteban Andrada, best goalkeeper of Talavera and Nahuel Guzman

Esteban Andrada, Alfredo Talavera and Nahuel Guzman (Image: Instagram)

after leaving Hugo Gonzalez from Rayados from Monterey, Monterrey did not waste their time and already signed reinforcements for the goal, it is Esteban Maximiliano Andrada Argentinian footballer.

Last Sunday, he arrived in Monterrey and presented himself as “One More Raiado” in front of the media and the fans who greeted him. The former Boca Juniors player has turned out to be an encouraging promise for the biazol team because according to Statisicks Soccer Professional Consulting, Andrada is one of the best. The best goalkeepers in Liga MX.

The 30-year-old has a stat that has enabled him to position himself within Statsickicks goalkeeper stats One of the seven major championships in America. Surprisingly, he finished first, overtaking the experienced Alfredo Talavera Pumas de la Onam player, indeed Nahuel Guzmanby Tigres.

The 30-year-old has a stat that has enabled him to put himself in the Statistical Goalkeeper Statistical Ranking (Photo: REUTERS/Marcelo Endelli)

According to the consulting methodology, he explained that the statistical research was conducted on 161 goalkeepers who participated in Season 2020 – 2021, a Play activity more than 1000 minutes And at least 8 individual game statistics to determine the best.

The tournaments that entered the standings are from Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Uruguay.

It was so Ranking Statsicks threw to Esteban Andrada as the 3rd best goalkeeper, On the Talavera was in seventh place And much less than the end of the analysis Nahuel Guzman is in 52nd place, finally Hugo Gonzalez appeared in 128th place.

(Photo: statiskicks)

The analysis showed that the departure of Gonzalez and the arrival of Andrada was in the team’s favour the gang. Since the group From Basque Javier Aguirre, you need an item that blocks the targets against.

One of the factors that prompted the Argentine to sneak into this position was the rate of goals that were prevented, because, according to the specialized portal, he explained that “Andrada is better than 84% of all goalkeepers analyzed“.

(Photo: EFE / Gustavo Becerra)



The effectiveness of catching shots and the safety of the bow, one of the points taken into account in the analysis, rated it with an average 99% effectiveness, In other words, the vast majority of shots were stopped against his goal, so in the standings he is one of the goalkeepers with the fewest goals during the 2020-2021 tournament.

The former Boca Juniors goalkeeper also showed that he is More than 79% of footballers participated in the research in the aspect of the size of savesIn agreement with the specialized consultancy. Finally, outings for the ball, Andrada has a 98 percent certainty.

Who is Esteban Andrada?

(Image: REUTERS/Marcelo Indelli)

Esteban Maximiliano Andrada started his career from a young age, working since the age of seven as a goalkeeper. Throughout his career, he played for different Argentine teams, in his first approach to professional football, he played with san martin clubWhere it was formed into sub-sections.

for the purpose of 2018 He arrived at Boca Juniors and made his debut on August 8 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Since then he has secured a place in the Argentine national team and has played as a key player in matches related to the organization. What is more, He was called up to play for the Argentina national team.

