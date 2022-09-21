Why immigrants’ fears at the US-Mexico border crossed 2 million in one year for the first time

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Reuters

explained,

Migrants after being detained in El Paso, Texas, on September 12

More than two million immigrants were arrested at the US-Mexico border last year, a record number that is a political concern for the Biden administration.

According to new numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the 2.15 million case concern figure is a 24% increase from the previous year.

Statistics show that the number of immigrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba has increased significantly, while the number of immigrants from Mexico and the northern triangle of Central America – El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras has decreased.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said “failed communist regimes” were “leading a new wave of migration” across the border.

More Stories

A pizza restaurant is suing the customer who asked to return it with a tip

15 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Rejection grows in El Salvador to Bukele’s re-election announcement

23 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Breaking news and how the hurricane affects the island

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Those invited and rejected to Elizabeth II’s funeral

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

video. A two-meter-long shark jumps on a yacht, causing panic among the crew

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

US-Mexico Immigration: Video of Dozens of Migrants Crossing the Border into the US

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Preventive medicine within reach of any application? Yes, it’s called a decoration (used by more than 2 million people)

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

[Revelations Cup 2022, En Vivo] Peru vs USA Sub 20: Schedule, TV Channel, Line-ups, Predictions and Where to Watch Today’s Match Broadcast Online | Sports

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Download WhatsApp Plus latest version 2022 | APK files | No ads | No ads | in spanish | Download | Free | WhatsApp Plus Red | WhatsApp Plus Blue | United States | USA | Spain | EN | Mexico | MX | nda | nnni | sports game

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Why immigrants’ fears at the US-Mexico border crossed 2 million in one year for the first time

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Rare Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda

7 hours ago Leland Griffith