Why should you put up a Christmas tree today?

this December 8thcommemorates Day of the Immaculate Conceptionin order to celebrate the concept Mary Without original sin.

This celebration highlights the values ​​of faith, compassion and love represented by Mary Bassem God.

In many countries with Catholic traditions, such as Mexico, Spain, Italy And PortugalIt is customary to put up the Christmas tree on the Day of the Immaculate Conception, December 8th.

This tradition goes back to middle agesWhen the Catholic Church began celebrating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. According to Christian tradition, the Immaculate Conception is the Virgin Mary’s conception without original sin. This means that Mary was conceived by her parents, Saint Joachim and Saint Anne, but without the stain of original sin.

The Christmas tree is a symbol of life, hope and faith. By placing a Christmas tree on the Day of the Immaculate Conception, Catholics express their faith in the purity of the Virgin Mary and their hope in the birth of Jesus.

Many people confuse the meaning of this day and link it to the date on which Jesus was conceived. In Catholicism, they claim that these are the divine powers assigned to Mary of Nazareth at the time of her conception. This refers to an act without original sin, free from the beginning and throughout his life.

This is how the Virgin Mary was protected from the beginning. he Archangel Gabriel He described her as “full of grace,” noting her purity and devotion to Christ. Jesus’ mother lived a life free of sin and with complete respect for God.

She was called the Virgin Mary because she remained celibate before and after the birth of her son, so this date caused confusion among her followers. This day was designated because it refers to nine months before his birth, September 8th.

