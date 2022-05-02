Will Smith: The Most Successful Hollywood Movies | I am a legend | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

Will Smith is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, having starred and produced films that have earned millions, as well as taking Awards for his outstanding work as an actor.

However, his legacy was threatened by his attack on the Oscars presenter, Chris Rock, after he made fun of his wife’s vixen. Jada Pinkett.

For this reason, even though some of Will Smith’s projects are on hold, his films are on streaming platforms. flow How do NetflixAnd HBOAnd Amazon Primeamong other things.

Men in black

The film, which tells the story of an extraterrestrial protection agency, became one of the most important trios in Will Smith’s career.

The actor plays “J,” a young and eccentric agent who teams up with “K” (Tommy Lee Jones) to protect the planet.

The first two tapes are on Netflix, while the last part is included in the HBO Max catalog.

Find Happiness

The emotional film was released in 2006 and is based on a true story, as well as being the first film in which Will will be co-star with his son Jaden Smith.

The movie is available on HBO Max.

I Am Legend

In a post-apocalyptic world, will Smith He is one of the few survivors on Earth and must find a cure for the creatures that are on the verge of extinction.

The film where Smith shares roles with his only daughter, Willow Smithavailable on HBO.

King Richard

“King Richard: A Winning Family“It was the last success of will Smithand who gave it Oscar for Best Actor 2022.

In the movie, Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of the famous Venus and Serena Williamsand how her method allowed her daughters to become the most winning sister in tennis history.

The tape is included in the HBO Max catalog.

bad boys

In the final years of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith leapt to the big screen with a movie starring Martin Lawrence that would later become a trilogy.

Movies are available on Netflix.