Without a win, the United States defeated Haiti

20 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Sports

a United States women’s national team, Dosed, had to go through some scares to win 3-0 over a representative Haitiin the opening duel CONCACAF W Championship, held in University stadium.

In a game that started around 37°C, the Americans didn’t look overwhelming against an actor ranked 60th in the world rankings FIFA.

until Haiti The first choice was a clear goal, six minutes later Kata Lewis He finished with his head, but his delivery barely crossed the goal.

The Haitian team’s resistance lasted 16 minutes when Alex Morgan He scored with his left foot, without a mark in the area, from a pass from Mallory Bog.

second Morganat 23′, made it 2-0 with a header from a pass from Kelly O’Harawhich led to the stability of the goalkeeper.

And the American team reduced the intensity even more and allowed the Caribbean team to grow at the end of the first half. Haiti He was about to score at 36′, when Melchi Domorny, He made a personal move, but failed to achieve it by hitting the ball into the goalkeeper.

In addition, the Haitians missed a penalty kick in the 41st minute when Roselord Borgella The ball hit the post.

in the second half, United State The business endured, while the Haitians barely made it to the rival territory once, but without setting the frame.

an american star, Megan Rapinoe, He entered the 74th minute, and provided a assist, but the goal was disallowed for being outside the center.

The third entry came to United State At 84′, when Margaret Pierceon a counterattack with his right leg, defined 3-0.

In the absence of a duel between Mexico and Jamaica, The Stars and Stripes team takes the lead Group Aby three points.

The next game for the North American team will be the next Thursday vs Jamaica; On the same day that Haiti will face Mexico, Both duels in BBVA Stadium.

