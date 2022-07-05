Cuba loses to the United States in the basketball window before the world – Juventud Rebelde

Hoping to brag about a match similar to the last match against the United States, which was played at the end of November 2021 and with a closed score in favor of North America, 90-95, the Cuban men’s team went out on Monday to the Havana City Deportiva stadium concluding its participation, in front of the Americans, in the pre-world windows of FIBA Americas towards next year’s Basketball World Championships in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Carrying a huge weight from the bleak past, since the 31 historical confrontations between the two teams, 30 victories for the north, according to the records of the International Basketball Federation, Eduardo Moya students tried to close their passage through the key D with a victory, but the visible superiority of their opponents was observed almost from start to finish, with The whole thing and the fact that Jim Boylen hosts didn’t show their best version by far.

Thus, Cuba was called unsuccessfully 64-87 and was able to win only in the first quarter, 16-14, among other things due to the timid start by the visitors, who picked up the rhythm of the match from the second half without much complications. He was also favored by the various divisions presented by the hosts, among them the absence of a harmonious match and Jacel Rivero who was today far from the usual leader by six points, although he led the rebound with ten points.

The winners showed their good long-distance goal, and the offensive strategy they put together around the perimeter, enhanced by fast passes, was a nuisance to the Cubans, who showed poor defense and, again, poor effectiveness in the triples – three record in 14 attempts – an aspect that would guarantee victory. In matches and our team has proven that against them throughout the exhibition period.

Villa center Clara Yoel Cubias led the attack for the locals with 15 points, followed by Jorman Bolas of Camaguey (12) and Siegfrido Casero Junior of Havana (10). Meanwhile, Xavier Munford was an offensive spark for the North American side, thanks to his 24 cards.

At the end of the challenge, Cubias told the press, “We need more time to be able to train and play together, since there are so many players who have been included in different professional leagues and this undermines that need. You have to pay more attention to the coach, on the bench and in training one thing is talked about and another is happening on the field. I think everyone wants to play for their stats when we’re really a team.”