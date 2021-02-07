Without Messi, Barcelona reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup

Lionel Messi did not play Real Sociedad on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, and the warnings went off in Barcelona. The Argentine hadn’t participated in the morning coach Ronald Koeman’s activation session and was finally excluded.

The Dutch coach himself had admitted at Tuesday’s press conference that flea He felt some discomfort before Granada.

In fact, And cameras detected that Messi repeatedly touched his left biceps This helped understand that he left the field of play when it was 4-0 and we had half an hour of play.

Messi in Barcelona’s victory over Real Sociedad, on December 16th by La Liga. Photo: AFP / Louis Jean.

The absence of the flea In this encounter it was a headache for Koman. Nevertheless, the team managed to perform a difficult match. Barcelona led with a header from Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, but at the start of Mikel Uiarzabal’s continuation from a penalty spot, the tie was fixed 1-1. It is no longer moving. They went into overtime and ended up on penalties.

The German Marc-Andre ter Stegen was a wonderful Barcelona character. The goalkeeper covered Bautista’s penalty, but de Jong hit the post. Then the Germans stopped Uyarspal and Dembele advanced to Barca. The post was sunk by William Jose and Rose Pjanic. Merino scored and Griezmann won, but saved a penalty over the bar. Januzaj scored and all the pressure remained on Riqui Puig, but the youth team confidently decided and concluded 3-2 to Barcelona and qualified for the final.

The F.C.B He came from four wins and a draw in the last five matches, without knowing the defeat. Put yourself as Third in the table From the Spanish championship with 34 units.

Significantly The last injury Lionel Messi was at the end of December on his right ankle. At the time it was news that his coach decided to give him time to recover and not focus on him against Eibar in the 16th date of La Liga.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will face each other on Thursday in search of the remaining venue for the final of the competition. Does the flea raise the Ninth Super Cup?

