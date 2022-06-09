Yocasta Valle signs promoter Oscar De La Hoya to defend the title in the United States

Yokasta Valle will fight three fights in the United States with Golden Boy Promotions. Image courtesy.

On Saturday, Costa Rican boxer Jocasta Valle will achieve one of the important goals it achieved in 2022, to fight for an important card in the United States.

Yuka will defend her 105-pound IBF world title Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, against local Lauren Villalobos, at the Golden Boy promoter’s evening, founded by boxing legend Oscar from Total Pot.

Valle managed to sign a deal with Golden Boy this week, in a contract that guarantees him no fewer than three fights on heavy media cards.

“I am so excited for this fight, we had an amazing camp, it makes me feel good both physically and mentally, I wanted to fight here in California and it happened, now it’s time to show what we worked for and keep defending our teeth, belt and nails.”

For Mario Vega, director of tica, this is the opportunity they have been looking for and despite the fact that it could not be due to the unification of titles due to a problem with the contender’s visa, this fight gives him the opportunity to show himself on the big stages.

“Once Yocasta got the number one title of the year, many of the same opportunities presented themselves, and although we focused on the unification battle with the Vietnamese (Th Thou Nguyen) and due to the current immigration problem, they gave us many guaranteed battles as he explained that he would be able to Get good bags and continue to prepare for the unit that will take place in the coming months.

The fight will take place on Saturday night and can be seen around the world on the DAZN platform, which can be seen on the Internet and on some IPTV systems.

