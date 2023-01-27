▷ Download WhatsApp, iPhone 9.54: Latest APK Jan 2023 | Play DEPOR

application for The WhatsApp It is still the favorite site of millions of users due to its ease of handling and variety of functions that make conversations more enjoyable and more choice for interaction. On the other hand, the platform also makes some attractive updates from time to time, such as the one we provide below. Do you want to have the latest iPhone style WhatsApp on your Android device? Follow the steps here.

From now on, you can download the latest January 2023 APK from whatsapp iphone style So that you not only have the exclusive design of the Apple terminals, but you can also order the different menu and even emojis.

How do I install it? Here we will leave you the link or the direct link so that you can download the latest application. Remember that it will depend on each person whether or not they want to have it on their cell phone.

Download Latest WhatsApp iPhone Style Version: Jan 2023

The first thing you should know is that iPhone-style WhatsApp does not work alongside regular WhatsApp.

So we tell you that you have to decide on one of them.

The best thing is that you make a backup in your regular WhatsApp so that you don’t lose your chats in case you want to go back.

Now download iPhone style WhatsApp with this Link .

. When you do, give Google Chrome the appropriate permissions so that you can install third-party apps.

Now put your cell phone number, verification code.

When you have everything, you can now use iPhone-style WhatsApp as normal.

Remember to always update it to avoid any kind of ban by regular WhatsApp.

5 tricks offered by the latest WhatsApp Plus Red APK

Color Change: To do this, go to the WhatsApp Plus settings, then you should click on Universal, Color and there choose the solid color of your choice.

Save your friends' statuses: When you see your friends' WhatsApp statuses, a button will appear that allows you to download any photo or video to your gallery in high quality.

View hidden photos whenever you want: Currently, WhatsApp no ​​longer allows you to take screenshots of images that disappear, which is why you have to go to Settings & Privacy and there enable the "Antiver Once" function.

Block everyone from contacting you: Also in the Privacy section you can select who can contact you or who you want to contact you only once and then block them.

Find out who changed their profile picture: Every time someone changes their profile picture, a banner will appear telling you that someone has decided to change that picture.

Download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus Red APK

First of all, you should back up your regular WhatsApp, in case you are using it as the main application.

Next, you have to access the Meta app.

