0.99 euros for 3 months

These discounts are framed on Prime Video channels on Prime Day 2021. Offer available from June 2nd to 22nd, 2021. In these 20 days, we will be able to access subscriptions Flixolé, Starzplay, Hayu, Acorn TV, MUBI to 0.99 € per month during the first 3 months.

Flixolé, Starzplay, Hayu, Acorn TV and MUBI are available

flexoli It is the streaming platform dedicated to Spanish cinema, as well as cult cinema and classic series that no one should miss. Spanish cinema has categories of films organized by genre or even by Goya winners for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, etc. We also find a large number of international visits.

in case if Hayu . streaming platformWe have a service created by NBCUniversal that arrived this year in Spain, focused on reality TV programming. The platform contains hundreds of programs and thousands of episodes, many of them exclusively in Spain.

The Starzplay streaming service It is a platform exclusively dedicated to English language series and movies, including some exclusive and original works, many dramas and other recent series. However, the cinema is not its main attraction, but it is good to always have the option of being able to watch movies.

MobyFor its part, it is a platform dedicated to cinema, with excellent classic and modern titles.

Finally, we have the platform Acorn TV, which until recently were exclusive to operators, which also focus on English-language series, especially British and Canadian.

How to subscribe to the platforms

To subscribe to channels, it is necessary to have an active Amazon Prime subscription. The links to subscribe to each platform are as follows:

All Prime Video shows are available in this link. With them, you’ll be guaranteed a summer when you won’t have a shortage of movies and series to watch. Plus, with Prime Video, we can download content to watch offline if we go on a trip and we won’t have a reliable internet connection or we’ll only be able to spend a few gigs. Between 15 and 25 titles can be downloaded at the same time associated with the same account, and there are a total of 30 days to view the downloaded content if we don’t have an internet connection. In addition, once we click play, we will have to finish the content in less than 48 hours.