These 7 Xiaomi phones have already started receiving MIUI 12.5

MIUI 12.5 can be seen in up to 7 Xiaomi phones, patience, it all arrives!

With MIUI 13 is still up in the airXiaomi is updating its devices to MIUI 12.5.0 Update, which is the latest version of MIUIThe well-known customization layer.

MIUI 12.5 was introduced in February of this year, and it has spread through latest xiaomi phones During these past months, it is already being Available for the European Xiaomi Mi 11 and for Some of Xiaomi’s best-selling mobile phones, especially in China.

Now, we can confirm it even 7 new Xiaomi phones They are already receiving this new version of MIUI, starting from Asia.

MIUI 12.5 starts arriving on these seven Xiaomi phones

as you have seen Gizmochina, The xiaomi mobiles Some users are already updating to MIUI 12.5. These lucky stops will be:

As shown, these mobile phones receive MIUI 12.5 inches Eastern countries Such as China, Taiwan, India, Russia, Indonesia and Turkey. As always, and while it’s not a rule, the usual thing is that throughout Next weeks The modernization was extended to the west.

in case if Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, This has a stable global software, so it’s the software that More Ballots To receive the update before anyone else. From there, the normal thing would be that all of the files the new Xiaomi Mi 11 family The update will take place, followed by the high-end POCO and the latest Redmi. We’ll see if that happens in June.

6 hidden functions of MIUI 12 that you must activate on your Xiaomi phone

For the rest, if we look at MIUI 12.5 update schedule Provided by sources close to Xiaomi, the bulk of the devices to be updated should be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021, so everything indicates that, in end of juneHowever, the more advanced Xiaomi phones (such as Mi 10 and Mi 11) will already have the latest version of MIUI.

Finally, in second half of the year They will update the top sellers of the Redmi 9 family as well as other intermediate models of the company.

Why is the MIUI 12.5 update important

If you are still not expecting MIUI 12.5, we will introduce you to some of them Reasons So feel a little concerned. This new version of the personalization layer of Xiaomi among its strengths is the possibility almost eliminates Pre-installed apps From the device, a much-anticipated function for any Mi Fan is worth its salt.

As if this were not enough, MIUI 12.5 is one of the company’s fastest and lightest updates, ensuring that our mobile runs in way more flexible. In this sense, with MIUI 12.5 it is Improves energy expenditure From Xiaomi, because this new version of the personalization layer will require less resources to run.

Finally, MIUI 12.5 will present us with a series of New tools and applications With it you can get more from our Xiaomi: notes apps, drawing apps, shortcuts, advanced functions… Want more reasons to update? Well, patience, it all comes up.

