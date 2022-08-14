These are the five least popular launchers on the Play Store that we recommend you to try.

One of the most important advantages Android As an operating system is its great ability to Personalization And in this field One of the most complete tools that you should put on your smartphone to your liking she launchersapplication launchers that allow you to change the Wall paperdesign icons And even layout your mobile desktop.

It is undeniable that Nova Launcher is one of the Best launchers for AndroidBut in Google Play Store You can also find A large variety of equally valid launchers that we recommend you to try.

For this reason, today we come to discover you 5 Unknown Launchers You Must Install on Your Android Device.

star launcher

If you like minimalistic launchers, you can’t stop trying Sario Launcher, a launcher that just hit the Play Store, but this He already has over 1,000 downloads to his credit.

In order to keep your home screen as clean as possible, Sario Launcher only shows you it. Three widgets: one with the clock, one with battery percentage and one with media playback It only appears when a song or video is playing.

Also, this launcher too It includes a number of really useful home screen gestures:

Swipe up: When you make this gesture you can Access the app drawer of your Android mobile phone

Swipe up: Doing so unlocks you A search bar through which you can access any application in a quick and easy way

in a quick and easy way Slide to the right: with this gesture you will access a function that allows you to do so Take notes and save them for later reference

Swipe down: do this will Show notification panel

star launcher is Free app without ads or in-app purchases You can download it from the download link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Google Play Store | star launcher

ap15 launcher

The second minimalistic launcher in this group is ap15 ​​Launcher, which is a free app It only shows you on the home screen the names of the apps you have installedso that you use more than others They will have a bigger size and the ones you use less will be smaller.

This is really practical for both of them Find out which apps you use most often To access it in a more flexible and fast way.

This launcher is not exempt from customization, because it allows you to Change the apps name font and color and even hide the status bar For a more immersive experience.

Google Play Store | ap15 launcher

AIO Launcher

AIO Launcher is a funky launcher for Android betting on the home screen Full of very colorful widgets With which you can interact in the same way that you interact with a normal widget and thanks to that you can Access to a large amount of information at a glance.

Also, if you want to customize a widget or remove it from your home screen, just do it Slide it to the right and a menu will appear at the bottom With a lot of options.

To access your app drawer, just swipe from the left and it will appear immediately Vertical list with all the apps you have installed organized alphabetically.

Google Play Store | AIO Launcher

computer launcher

This amazing player Turn your Android phone’s home screen into a Windows desktopsince it has both the bottom taskbar and Microsoft operating system start menuthrough which you can access All the apps you have installed on your smartphone.

But that’s not all, because this free launcher also includes a quick settings menu that can be accessed from the bottom of the status bar through which we can Modify parameters such as volume or brightness level and control features such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In addition, Computer Launcher has a file manager in the purest Windows style with which you can Access any file stored on your phone.

Google Play Store | computer launcher

Alpha Hybrid Launcher 4D Theme

The last launcher on this list is Alpha Hybrid Launcher 4D Theme, a free launcher that shows you A futuristic home screen filled with a bunch of really useful shortcuts.

One of them is a button located at the bottom right above the dock icon from which you can Quick access to your favorite apps’ shortcuts.

Also, if you swipe left on the home screen, you’ll see All the applications that you have installed on your mobile phone are located vertically and in alphabetical order.

Google Play Store | Alpha Hybrid Launcher 4D Theme