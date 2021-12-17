5 ways to have it on hand

These are top 5 ways to always get your covid certificate on your mobile phone.

Currently, in many independent communities they require a COVID certificate Entering restaurants, cafes, nightclubs, gyms, residences or health centers And one of the most convenient ways to always have it on hand He took it on mobile.

For this reason, we will explain below The 5 ways to carry your COVID passport Android phone Hence, make it available to show if requested.

Add it to Google Pay

The first way to always have the COVID certificate on your mobile is Add it to your Google Pay account And since the Google Payments app does not allow you to add a card by QR code, You will need a third party app called Pass2Pay.

Once you download the COVID certificate to your mobile in PDF format, open this app, and select the option Open a PDF And select the file that corresponds to your COVID Passport. Once this is done, Pass2Pay will take care of Scan all contents of your COVID certificate, including the QR code, which is what we need to create a card in Google Pay.

After that, you have to tap on the option Use the result and fill in all the squares marked with an asteriskBut do not worry because it is enough to put in each of them a description of what we save, for example, a COVID certificate or a COVID Passport.

Once you have filled in all the fields, you have to go to the bottom of the application and click on the button Save to phone. Once done, the Google Pay app will open and you simply have to tap on keep So that the COVID certificate is stored in the Google Payments app as another card.

Create a Home Screen Shortcut with Drive

The second way to always carry your COVID certificate on your mobile phone is Create a shortcut to it on your home screen using Google Drive. To do this, the first thing you need to do is Upload the PDF file to your Drive account, which is a simple task that you only need to perform the following simple steps:

Open the Google Drive app on your mobile phone

tap on Symbol with + . sign Located at the bottom right

Located at the bottom right Click the option go up

Select your COVID certificate as PDF

Once done, just click on the icon with the three vertical dots to the right of the PDF with your COVID Passport, click on the option Add to home screen And immediately an icon will appear on your desktop to quickly and easily access your COVID certificate.

Save it to a WhatsApp Pinned Chat

how The WhatsApp It’s one of the apps we use on a regular basis, and another way to always get your COVID certification Save it to a conversation pinned in this messenger.

To do this, the first thing you need to do is Create a conversation with yourselfFor which you must perform the following steps:

Open your web browser on mobile

Type in the address bar: https://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx Where “X” is 9 digits of your phone number preceded by the country code which in the case of Spain is 34

Where “X” is 9 digits of your phone number preceded by the country code which in the case of Spain is 34 Access WhatsApp from the browser and it will appear immediately New chat with your phone number

Once you create a conversation with yourself, simply add the COVID certificate in PDF format to the said chat By clicking on the clip icon at the bottom of the app and selecting your COVID Passport file.

Finally, to anchor this chat with yourself at the top of the WhatsApp app, just long press on the said chat and Click the pin icon that appears at the top of the app.

Save it in the chat “Saved messages” from Telegram

But since WhatsApp is not the only instant messaging platform with a large number of active users, you can too Save your COVID testimonial in .’s ‘Saved Messages’ chat cable.

This is a chat already created by default where you can Save messages, photos, files or any kind of multimedia file Always available on any device.

Thus, to save your COVID passport, simply enter this chat, Click on the section icon at the bottom and select the PDF with your COVID certificate.

As in the case of WhatsApp, you can also Pin this chat to the top of the app Long press on it, tap on the icon with the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the app and select the option comment.

Bring it in as a widget on your home screen

Always the last way to get your COVID certificate is Add it to a widget on the home screen of your smartphone.

To do this, the first thing you need to do is Install the official Aena SpTH app, because this tool will allow you to add a COVID Passport to a Passbook type app.

Once you have installed the SpTH application on your Android mobile phone, you have to go to the last welcome screen and press the button Validation Verification. After that, you will get a screen where you have to select a check to verify that you are a human and not a device, and at the end you will receive a message that your mobile is compatible with this application, where you will simply have to click on it Acceptance.

Once you’re done, you have to do it Go to the home screen of this app and perform the following steps:

Click the option my trips .

. Click the button CCDs أخطاء Errors .

. Click on the icon with the “+” sign at the bottom of the app.

Select an option to upload a COVID certificate: download file (if you have it in PDF) or QR scan (if you have it on paper)

(if you have it in PDF) or (if you have it on paper) Give this CCD a nickname or name, such as COVID or COVID Certificate and click Acceptance.

Once you perform these actions, you have to do it Install a Passbook-like app like ONE Wallet or Pass Wallet Which will allow you to add a widget to your mobile home screen using COVID Passport. Personally, I recommend using the first wallet, ONE Wallet, because it allows you to Create a widget with a larger QR code.

Once you have installed ONE Wallet, you have to reopen the SpTH app, click on the CCD you created earlier, and click on the option Add to Wallet and select the language of this brochure. Once done, the Aena app will ask you which app you want to open your COVID certificate, select one wallet option and your COVID passport will be opened instantly in said app.

Now that you have saved your COVID certificate in the One Wallet app, the next thing you need to do is to go to the home screen of your smartphone and Access the widget menu of the launcher or personalization layer. Once you are in the mentioned list, find the One Wallet widget, Long press on it and drag it to the screen where you want to place it.

Once done, a list appears that you must do Select QRcode option Under the Card Type section, configure the transparency level for the widget’s background and click the button To make or to invent. Now you will see the widget with the COVID certificate on the home screen of your mobile and you will simply have to Adjust the dimensions of the same So that the QR code is displayed in an appropriate size.

