WhatsApp | How to send invisible text | message | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

57 mins ago Leo Adkins

Many are looking for a new feature launched in : These are invisible messages. How can I activate it? Best of all, you don’t have to install any app to install it on your mobile device.

Invisible text in . format It has the peculiarity of imitating a message, except that its content is completely empty. In order to get it, it is necessary to resort to a Unicode keyboard. Here we show you all the steps.

Look: WhatsApp: How to put Christmas carols in your app statuses

How to send an invisible text or message on WhatsApp

  • It will be the first thing to enter The WhatsApp.
  • There select the conversation where you want to send invisible text.
  • Once done, go to the Unicode website or enter this .
  • It’s the letter U+2800 that contains the invisible text.
This way all your messages will appear if invisible texts are activated in WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)
  • Now copy and paste what’s in the box and that’s it.
  • If you paste it multiple times, the invisible text will increase.
  • This will play a joke on all your friends. Always remember to attach an emoji or caption on WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

More Stories

WhatsApp | Where to download the banner with christmas hat in PNG format | Applications | icon | Christmas | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

The full list of holiday deals on over 1,000 games is now available at the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Aniplex buys the video game development division of Delight Works – Kudasai

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Google Photos launches a feature for your pet photos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Android | The trick is to know how long your mobile phone has been | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | technology | turn | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Nintendo Patents Reveal New Mechanisms for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Family Fee for Primary Care Plan

53 mins ago Mia Thompson

Ijebar and Romero through to Cervinia qualifiers

55 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to send invisible text | message | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

57 mins ago Leo Adkins

Lalo Camarena revealed how he learned of his dismissal from Televisa

58 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

When and how was slavery abolished in the United States

60 mins ago Leland Griffith