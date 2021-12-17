WhatsApp | How to send invisible text | message | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Many are looking for a new feature launched in The WhatsApp : These are invisible messages. How can I activate it? Best of all, you don’t have to install any app to install it on your mobile device.

Invisible text in . format The WhatsApp It has the peculiarity of imitating a message, except that its content is completely empty. In order to get it, it is necessary to resort to a Unicode keyboard. Here we show you all the steps.

How to send an invisible text or message on WhatsApp

It will be the first thing to enter The WhatsApp .

. There select the conversation where you want to send invisible text .

. Once done, go to the Unicode website or enter this Link .

. It’s the letter U+2800 that contains the invisible text.

This way all your messages will appear if invisible texts are activated in WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Now copy and paste what’s in the box and that’s it.

If you paste it multiple times, the invisible text will increase.

This will play a joke on all your friends. Always remember to attach an emoji or caption on WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.