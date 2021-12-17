WhatsApp | Where to download the banner with christmas hat in PNG format | Applications | icon | Christmas | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

December 25th is approaching Eid birthday There are many people who would like to decorate their smartphone with seasonal designs. However, there are many issues with being able to get the exact image to give the phone a special touch. That is why today we are going to show you where to download a logo The WhatsApp with a christmas hat png.

Remember that in order to put the Christmas hat logo The WhatsApp It is necessary to have Nova Launcher on your device Android To apply the trick.

Where to download WhatsAPP Logo With Christmas Hat PNG

Remember that every code you download must be for personal use. In addition, when you have Nova Launcher, you have to perform these steps to set it as Christmas theme. To do this, follow the steps.

Download the app Nova Launcher on your Android device.

on your Android device. Then open the app. It will immediately ask you to customize the new interface that your smartphone will have.

You may notice a slight change on the home screen of your mobile phone.

The next step is to press for a few seconds on the icon The WhatsApp Until the “Edit” option appears.

Until the “Edit” option appears. Here the app will let you edit the icon and even the name.

Click on the Logo section, so you can access your gallery.

Finally, choose a logo image The WhatsApp With a Christmas hat.

With a Christmas hat. Now you will see that your WhatsApp logo will have a Christmas hat.

Remember that you can also modify the WhatsApp icon with the image you want.

You can even set a default sound for your messages to give them another birthday touch.

