The full list of holiday deals on over 1,000 games is now available at the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

good news from Nintendo Europe. As we expected, the company has already launched a new promo for this season with Discounts On the Nintendo Switch Online Store.

exactly like It has been reportedThis promotion will be available From today 16 December to Tuesday 30 December 23:59 CET. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 75% on various games. At the moment these offers are only available in Europe, but remember that you can access this region’s eShop by following These steps.

Below are the highlights:

Just Dance 2022 Ubisoft 33% Between us Innersloth 20% Overcooked! 2 Team 17 75% outer worlds Take-Two Interactive. interactive 60% Final Fantasy VII Square Enix 50% sonic mania Sega 50% Mario + Rapids Kingdom Battle Ubisoft 63% Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster Square Enix 50% Cuphead StudioMDHR 30% Dragon Ball FighterZ Bandai Namco 84% Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition Ubisoft 75% Monopoly for Nintendo Switch Ubisoft 75% Trivia Quest Live! Ubisoft 60% Jackbox Party Pack 7 jack box games 35% Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Bandai Namco 80% Resident Evil 4 Capcom 25% fast RMX Shenzhen Multimedia 50% Legendary Borderlands Collection Take-Two Interactive. interactive 60% BioShock Remastered Take-Two Interactive. interactive 60% Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco 33% Trials of mana Square Enix 50% Hot Wheels Unleashed teacher 30% No more heroes Fabulous 50% Stick Fight: The Game Landfall Games 30% Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Edition Square Enix 35%

Here is the full list that Nintendo shared on its website.

What is your opinion? You can find similar offers at this link.

