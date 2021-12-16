The full list of holiday deals on over 1,000 games is now available at the Switch eShop – Nintenderos
good news from Nintendo Europe. As we expected, the company has already launched a new promo for this season with Discounts On the Nintendo Switch Online Store.
exactly like It has been reportedThis promotion will be available From today 16 December to Tuesday 30 December 23:59 CET. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 75% on various games. At the moment these offers are only available in Europe, but remember that you can access this region’s eShop by following These steps.
Below are the highlights:
|Just Dance 2022
|Ubisoft
|33%
|Between us
|Innersloth
|20%
|Overcooked! 2
|Team 17
|75%
|outer worlds
|Take-Two Interactive. interactive
|60%
|Final Fantasy VII
|Square Enix
|50%
|sonic mania
|Sega
|50%
|Mario + Rapids Kingdom Battle
|Ubisoft
|63%
|Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster
|Square Enix
|50%
|Cuphead
|StudioMDHR
|30%
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Bandai Namco
|84%
|Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
|Ubisoft
|75%
|Monopoly for Nintendo Switch
|Ubisoft
|75%
|Trivia Quest Live!
|Ubisoft
|60%
|Jackbox Party Pack 7
|jack box games
|35%
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|Bandai Namco
|80%
|Resident Evil 4
|Capcom
|25%
|fast RMX
|Shenzhen Multimedia
|50%
|Legendary Borderlands Collection
|Take-Two Interactive. interactive
|60%
|BioShock Remastered
|Take-Two Interactive. interactive
|60%
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco
|33%
|Trials of mana
|Square Enix
|50%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|teacher
|30%
|No more heroes
|Fabulous
|50%
|Stick Fight: The Game
|Landfall Games
|30%
|Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Edition
|Square Enix
|35%
s is being Here is the full list that Nintendo shared on its website.
What is your opinion? You can find similar offers at this link.
