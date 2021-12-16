The full list of holiday deals on over 1,000 games is now available at the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

14 mins ago Leo Adkins

good news from Nintendo Europe. As we expected, the company has already launched a new promo for this season with Discounts On the Nintendo Switch Online Store.

exactly like It has been reportedThis promotion will be available From today 16 December to Tuesday 30 December 23:59 CET. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 75% on various games. At the moment these offers are only available in Europe, but remember that you can access this region’s eShop by following These steps.

Below are the highlights:

Just Dance 2022 Ubisoft 33%
Between us Innersloth 20%
Overcooked! 2 Team 17 75%
outer worlds Take-Two Interactive. interactive 60%
Final Fantasy VII Square Enix 50%
sonic mania Sega 50%
Mario + Rapids Kingdom Battle Ubisoft 63%
Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster Square Enix 50%
Cuphead StudioMDHR 30%
Dragon Ball FighterZ Bandai Namco 84%
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition Ubisoft 75%
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch Ubisoft 75%
Trivia Quest Live! Ubisoft 60%
Jackbox Party Pack 7 jack box games 35%
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Bandai Namco 80%
Resident Evil 4 Capcom 25%
fast RMX Shenzhen Multimedia 50%
Legendary Borderlands Collection Take-Two Interactive. interactive 60%
BioShock Remastered Take-Two Interactive. interactive 60%
Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco 33%
Trials of mana Square Enix 50%
Hot Wheels Unleashed teacher 30%
No more heroes Fabulous 50%
Stick Fight: The Game Landfall Games 30%
Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Edition Square Enix 35%

s is being Here is the full list that Nintendo shared on its website.

What is your opinion? You can find similar offers at this link.

fountain.

More Stories

Aniplex buys the video game development division of Delight Works – Kudasai

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Google Photos launches a feature for your pet photos

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android | The trick is to know how long your mobile phone has been | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | technology | turn | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Nintendo Patents Reveal New Mechanisms for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

This smartphone is all power and speed

2 days ago Leo Adkins

These are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 31

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why is exercise important for people with spondylitis

10 mins ago Mia Thompson

Marlon “Cheto” Vera confident that his first fight in 2022 will bring him closer to the UFC bantamweight title | Other sports | Sports

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The full list of holiday deals on over 1,000 games is now available at the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

14 mins ago Leo Adkins

The ‘mysterious’ disease has already caused several deaths in South Sudan

15 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp tax approved in Uganda: You will be charged for using the app

17 mins ago Leland Griffith