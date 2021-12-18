Trick to put a Santa hat on the app icon

8 mins ago Leo Adkins

We are just a few days away from reaching the favorite day of millions of people and that’s why Request From The WhatsApp She also wants to celebrate it, so we’ll tell you how you can put a Christmas put on it.

If you are one of those people who adore these celebrationsWithout a doubt, you will love that your applications are also placed in that environment.

The truth is that users of WhatsApp, the free calling and messaging app, are constantly looking to customize the app icon.

This is how some applications allow you to change the color of the icon and even decorate the application image depending on the celebrations.

That is why today we are explaining step by step how to put a picture of WhatsApp icon with Santa Claus hat.

It is worth noting that at present, the “Christmas Mode” in WhatsApp is not an option that the messaging app offers to its users.

The icon can only be customized using another app called Nova Launcher.

In addition, each user who downloads it must search for a WhatsApp icon image with a Christmas hat.

It should be noted that this function is only available for devices running the Android operating system.

So without further ado, below we share the steps to follow to put a picture of WhatsApp icon with a birthday hat:

  • Download Nova Launcher from Play Store
  • Find image of WhatsApp icon with Christmas hat in PNG format
  • Click the Edit option
  • Select the downloaded image
  • Choose the option to save changes
  • Tap and hold the Nova Launcher icon

This is how the WhatsApp icon image with Christmas hat will be instantly placed in your application.

The truth is that it is a very easy thing and if you like this trick, we are constantly sharing new functions of the app and even some tricks that might work for you.

