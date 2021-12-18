WhatsApp | Learn the steps to put different Christmas wallpapers in each chat | Christmas App | Smartphone | technology | trick | app | Applications | Android | iOS | Apple | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

In a few days, Christmas will arrive, a Christian tradition that commemorates the birth of the Baby Jesus every December 25, because this holiday can already breathe in different parts of the world such as: homes, streets, shopping centers; However, do you also want to feel the Christmas spirit while chatting The WhatsApp? Today we’ll teach you a trick to put a Christmas wallpaper in every conversation.

We mean the instant messaging app that connects more than 5 billion users around the world The WhatsApp, has an original tool that allows you to change the background of each personal or group conversation, and already taking advantage of the Christmas and New Year holidays, you can add wallpapers “Santa Claus”, “Christmas trees with lights”, “Snowmen”, etc.

How to add Christmas money to WhatsApp chats

First, go to Google Chrome or the browser of your choice, then search for one or more “Christmas wallpapers” and download them in the Photos section, preferably in a portrait format.

We recommend searching for the following in your browser: “ Christmas wallpapers for mobile phones “.

“. The next step is to check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in Google Play or the App Store.

You have no pending updates in Google Play or the App Store. Now, open the messaging app and enter into any chat, it can be group or individual.

Click on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Background”.

A new window will open with several sections, click on “My Pictures”.

Select the image with vertical Christmas background, the app will show you a preview.

Here you have to click the “Set wallpaper” button, you can find it at the bottom.

Finally, you will receive a warning: Set wallpaper: “For this chat” or “For all chats with a clear appearance, except chats with custom wallpapers”, choose the first and click OK.

As you can see, the background will change, but only in that chat, The WhatsApp It allows you to customize every conversation and best of all is that your friends or members of a group chat will not see these changes.

How to put a birthday hat on the WhatsApp icon

Go to Google and search for an image The WhatsApp With a Christmas hat.

With a Christmas hat. The image must be in PNG format (transparent background). You can search for it in the following way: WhatsApp logo with christmas hat PNG “.

“. Download the app Nova Launcher on your Android device.

Open the app you just installed, it will immediately ask you to customize the new interface your smartphone will have.

You may notice a slight change on the home screen of your mobile phone. Then press and hold the icon The WhatsApp Until the “Edit” option appears.

Until the “Edit” option appears. The app will allow you to modify the icon and even the WhatsApp name.

Click on the Logo section, so you can access your gallery.

Finally, choose a logo image The WhatsApp With a Christmas hat.

With a Christmas hat. Ready, in case you don’t want this theme, simply uninstall Nova Launcher from your computer.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.