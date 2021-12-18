Sharp pictures of the moon? With this cell phone they are already possible

50 mins ago Leo Adkins

Now, Infinix has created a new cell phone called ZERO X Neo, which promised the best professional photos of the moon with a specialized camera even though the sharp colors and shadows are not easy to capture.

Infinix claims that the cell phone has a super zoom 60X and the camera has the latest technology. The triple focal length camera is integrated with a 48MP Ultra HD Night Camera with OIS optical stabilization to capture every detail of the image.

In addition, it has an 8-megapixel periscope lens with X optical zoom and five 60X hybrid zoom, which, combined with the Galileo algorithm engine developed by Infinix, allows the smartphone to capture and zoom in high-resolution images of the moon.

In turn, there is a 2-megapixel depth lens that covers a wide field of view of 120 degrees, all this together allows you to take 4K quality photos and videos with regard to the front camera, which has a 16-megapixel resolution with flash.

The device charges 40 percent in fifteen minutes with greater security and an all-improved warranty, has 8-128GB of memory and comes in three colors: Nebula Black, Star Silver, and Bahama Blue.

More Stories

WhatsApp | Learn the steps to put different Christmas wallpapers in each chat | Christmas App | Smartphone | technology | trick | app | Applications | Android | iOS | Apple | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Trick to put a Santa hat on the app icon

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

5 ways to have it on hand

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to send invisible text | message | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Where to download the banner with christmas hat in PNG format | Applications | icon | Christmas | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The full list of holiday deals on over 1,000 games is now available at the Switch eShop – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cholula Regional Museum photographic exhibition displays 50 years of science at INAOE

46 mins ago Mia Thompson

The NFL, NBA, and NHL are among the leagues facing the COVID-19 outbreak amid differences

49 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Sharp pictures of the moon? With this cell phone they are already possible

50 mins ago Leo Adkins

Exatlón United States: release date, participants and everything you need to know about the new season

53 mins ago Leland Griffith

Mark Stanley to be the new US ambassador to Argentina: his profile and plans for the country

55 mins ago Mia Thompson