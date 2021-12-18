Sharp pictures of the moon? With this cell phone they are already possible

Now, Infinix has created a new cell phone called ZERO X Neo, which promised the best professional photos of the moon with a specialized camera even though the sharp colors and shadows are not easy to capture.

Infinix claims that the cell phone has a super zoom 60X and the camera has the latest technology. The triple focal length camera is integrated with a 48MP Ultra HD Night Camera with OIS optical stabilization to capture every detail of the image.

In addition, it has an 8-megapixel periscope lens with X optical zoom and five 60X hybrid zoom, which, combined with the Galileo algorithm engine developed by Infinix, allows the smartphone to capture and zoom in high-resolution images of the moon.

In turn, there is a 2-megapixel depth lens that covers a wide field of view of 120 degrees, all this together allows you to take 4K quality photos and videos with regard to the front camera, which has a 16-megapixel resolution with flash.

The device charges 40 percent in fifteen minutes with greater security and an all-improved warranty, has 8-128GB of memory and comes in three colors: Nebula Black, Star Silver, and Bahama Blue.