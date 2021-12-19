Astronomers discover mysterious huge structures at the edge of the Milky Way

December 19, 2021 01:27 GMT

One of the main hypotheses is that it will be the remnants of tidal arms from the disk of the Milky Way, which various satellites have expelled in the past.

International group of astronomers they created A new map of the Milky Way’s outer disk has revealed huge structures at the edge of the galaxy.

According to Shervin Laporte, lead author of the research, this part has not been thoroughly explored due to the presence of dust that “strongly obscures most of the mid-level of the galaxy.” “Although the dust affects the luminosity of the star, its motion is not affected. As a result, its path can be used to perform tomography of the outer regions of the galaxy,” he explained.

In this way, bulky yarns of unclear origin were identified. Experts hypothesized that they are the remnants of tidal arms from the disk of the Milky Way, expelled by various satellites in the past.

“Another possibility is that not all of these structures are true core structures of the disk, but instead form the vertical density wave peaks seen in the projection, forming an optical illusion that the disk is highly structured,” Laporte added.

The discovery was made thanks to the European Space Agency’s Gaia Space Observatory, a project that seeks to map the Milky Way in three dimensions.

