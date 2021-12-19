Google TV offers 300 free channels to its users | Google NNDC | Globalism

There is no doubt that streaming services have taken over homes and it is strange that one does not have any of them to watch series or movies.

Most of them are paid, so there are still those who can’t access the exclusive content from each service.

Is that Join it Pluto TV To provide 300 free channels to its users and work to renew them.

Now people can access using Google TV And in the “Live” tabs you can see channels and recommendations in “For You”.

This new option is presented as a competitor to the giant Netflix, where it will have an extensive catalog.

It should be noted that Google TV It was launched on May 20, 2010 and with its own operating system, it turns regular TVs into smart TVs.

