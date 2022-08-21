7 New Apps From The Last Few Weeks You Must Try

Discover the top 7 new apps that have recently appeared on the Play Store.

If you usually browse a file Google Play Store looking for new Free apps for your Android phoneYou are lucky that we chose you today Top 7 New Apps Recently Arrived in the App Store The Google.

Within this selection you will be able to find interesting applications such as Extract Unzip RAR, Photo collage layout editoror WidgetBlock or Make Money Online – Rewards App.

Extract Unzip RAR

Sure sometimes a zip file was sent and you didn’t have any app to open it, but that’s over thanks to Extract Unzip RAR, a free app that just arrived on the Play Store with which you’ll be able to open it. Decompress any ZIP or RAR file and create your own ZIP files.

This app Supports compression of large files, and includes multiple format, compression and encryption options And it has a built-in file manager for Consult decompressed files quickly and easily.

Google Play Store | Extract Unzip RAR

Complete device information

The second app on this list is Full Device Info, which is a practical tool that you can access All hardware information that is charged to your terminal Battery health and camera features or system apps that you have installed on your mobile device.

Google Play Store | Complete device information

Photo collage layout editor

Photo Layout Editor Collage is a free application that allows you to highlight your artistic vein and Create your own stickers with photos, stickers, backgrounds and text. For this, it contains a series of tools that you can use Flip, rotate and blur photoschange the font and Adjust contrast and brightness of images.

In addition, this application contains files Various types of frames and patterns To add a personal touch to your creations.

Photo Collage Editor Free app contains ads You can download it directly from the link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Google Play Store | Photo collage layout editor

Gallery – photo album

If you are tired of your gallery app, feel free to try Gallery – Photo Album, a free app that just arrived on the Play Store with which you can Organize all the photos that you have saved on your mobile phone to locate them more quicklyEdit photos to give them a more professional and even touch Create your own collages.

Google Play Store | Gallery – photo album

widget

If you want to customize your mobile home screen with widgets, you will love Widget Block, a free app that includes Large selection of clock, weather or battery widgets, among others.

Google Play Store | widget

HabitNow

HabitNow is a simple app that will help you create healthy habits like Walk daily, drink plenty of water, exercise regularly, do relaxation and meditation exercises, eat healthy, or sleep more.

This app More than 50 healthy habits And it has a reminder system to take care of Notifies you when it’s time to perform each one.

HabitNow is Free app contains ads Which, although recently arrived on Google Play, has already been downloaded More than 50,000 times.

Google Play Store | HabitNow Daily Tracker & Planner

Make Money Online – Rewards App

We have already talked about Best apps to make money using your mobile phone And the latest such app to hit the Play Store is Earn Money Online- Rewards App, a simple tool with which you can earn extra money Play games, complete daily tasks, solve math problems, and test your knowledge on different topics.

Make money online is Completely free app with ads You can download it from the direct link to Google Play that we leave for you below.

Google Play Store | Make Money Online – Rewards App