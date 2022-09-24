90% fail to find the word “Autumn” hidden in the alphabet soup. Can you do it? Teach me about science

20 hours ago Leo Adkins

It’s time to train those neurons, and the best way to get positive results in your brain is through visual games that challenge your skills and experience.

next one mystery The visual we have dedicated to you, you will love it, because it will put your power of observation and attention to the maximum. It will be very useful to improve visual skills, which allows for better social development, especially in children, and also stimulates them to explore space, learn coordination and can better understand the world, they only need their eyes and learn to use them.

It is pertinent to state that appearance and observation are not the same, and for observation one must pay attention to an element, without allowing distractions and then analyze it later to reach a conclusion.

Today’s visual challenge consists of a word search presented by a team awesome guru, a word hidden in it and your duty to find it in record time. Can you find the season of the year and at the same time prepare for the reception it deserves?

Find the word “Autumn” in the letter search, you have 7 seconds

picture: awesome guru

We start with a season of the year loved by thousands of people, a time characterized by providing fresh and cool air, after a hot summer, autumn takes a leading role by being able to think about the falling leaves of trees and be able to observe the slowly changing landscape.

Where is the word “autumn” hidden?

Look at the word search below for the answer.

picture: awesome guru

So now you have finished the visual challenge of the day, keep improving your skills with other similar puzzles, such as sudoku, crossword puzzles, and challenges where objects or mistakes are searched. Enjoy word search and fall puzzles!

Share knowledge, share knowledge.

More Stories

Android | So you can search for apps on Google Play that are only for watches, cars, and TVs | Applications | Smartphones | technology | smart watches | trick | Features | nda | nnni | sports game

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

What is PAI in Xiaomi bracelets and watches and how is it calculated

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

Find the word “STAR” hidden in the alphabet soup – teach me about science

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They discuss the possibility that octopuses come from space – teach me about science

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Everything is ready so that you can also use WhatsApp on a tablet

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Find the word “EXCEL” hidden in the alphabet soup. Beat the puzzle in no time – teach me about science

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Changes analyzed by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Jamaica

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Android | So you can search for apps on Google Play that are only for watches, cars, and TVs | Applications | Smartphones | technology | smart watches | trick | Features | nda | nnni | sports game

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The report reveals that 2 out of 3 medical students question their future as good doctors

12 hours ago Mia Thompson

What is PAI in Xiaomi bracelets and watches and how is it calculated

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

Bukele describes those who sign letters as “corrupt”, including Fox and Calderón

12 hours ago Cedric Manwaring