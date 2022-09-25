What is PAI in Xiaomi bracelets and watches and how is it calculated

If you want to know what PAI is in Xiaomi smart bracelets and watches, you are in luck, because we will explain it to you below.

Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers of smart watches and smart bracelets Notable recent eventsBecause they offer very good products that are amazing value for money. An example of this was the Mi Band 5, which brought with it a lot of new features, one of the most interesting of which is the PAI gadget. Although this popularity is clearly shared with Amazfit, which you can do customize at will Attractive designs.

Since then, this Added to other models offered by the company. But if you do not know what this function refers to, what it consists of or how it is calculated, then you are in luck, because in this post we will tell you all about this feature related to heart rate, because it will help you to be in good physical shape.

What is PAI in Xiaomi watches and bracelets

PAI means “Personal Activity Intelligence”better translates to “personal activity intelligence,” a procedure that allows some kind of monitoring of the physical activity a person is doing.

The purpose of this tool is to understand the physical activity that people do, through a mathematical value. This way you will be able to know How much exercise did you do And if that’s enough for your healthy life plan.

PAI is Calculated automatically by the devicebut it is interesting to see how this calculation is made.

How is PAI calculated?

To make a PAI calculation, the individual’s profile is used, which includes Weight, physical condition, gender and ageas well as heart rate information.

In addition, this degree, which is performed by PAI, corresponds to use in the last 7 days. But that’s not all, since then, yeah Get 100 or more grades in the Middle Years Programmeans that you get all the benefits needed to take care of your health.

So if you want to make sure the workout is on you What you do is most effective for your plans To take care of your health and stay fit, you must maintain a PAI score of 100 or higher. However, as your physical condition improves, you will notice that it is very difficult to maintain this result.

On the other hand, if you get PAI score of 50is also a positive, because it means that you get up to 60% of the necessary benefits.

In terms of calculating the PAI itself, the app collects all the information about the past seven days and creates a log of activities, as well as the impact they have on cardiovascular health, general well-being and weight. after, after, Make the result between 1 to 150.

What Xiaomi devices have PAI

If you are planning to buy one Xiaomi smart bracelet or smart watchbut you are interested in getting this job, then you should choose one of the following models: