A change in the moon’s orbit has NASA on alert

18 mins ago Leo Adkins

Jet Propulsion Laboratory / NASA

NASA has warned in recent days that changes in the moon’s orbit could generate major floods on the planet in the next decade. By 2030, the organization estimates, there could be a rise in tides affecting coastlines.

According to the agency, This is expected to cause Increasing the number of floods On almost all continental coasts The United States, Hawaii and GuamThe agency said in a press release independent.

According to NASA, the United States will be in a “decade of dramatic increases in the number of floods” due to the moon (Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP) (Said Khan/)

And added: Only the coasts of the Far North will be saved, including Alaska for another decade or more because these land areas are increasing due to long-term geological processes.”

But this is not newThe media said, because high tides are worrying cities in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of the United States.

In fact, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Registered from the United States No less than 600 flood of this kind only in 2019. But, According to NASA, when the next phase of the enlargement of the moon occurs, The United States will be in a “decade of massive increases in the number of floods”.

