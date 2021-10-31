A documentary about Omara Portuondo will be screened for the first time in the world in New York

Building, Directed by Hugo Perez, the New York-based Cuban director, is a portrait of one of Cuba’s biggest stars and will be presented on November 13 in the twelfth edition of Festival de Cine DOC NYCAccording to a statement from Cinema Tropical, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing Latin cinema in the United States.

The release of the feature film coincides with the 25th anniversary of the iconic album’s recording Buena Vista Social ClubIn which he participated alongside the glories of old Cuban music.

The documentary is produced by Dana Kuznetzkopf And Frida TorresblancoProvides unprecedented access to the legendary girlfriend feeling, often described as Billie Holiday from Cuba, To tell for the first time on the big screen the story of his successful career that spanned more than seven decades.

At the age of ninety, the Cuban singer has been a driving force behind Afro-Cuban music for more than half a century.

“In the face of racism, misogyny, revolution, and political controversies, Amara has used her music to connect with fans around the world in profound, sometimes unexpected ways, pushing boundaries while celebrating the spirit of her beloved Cuba,” the.. notice notes.

In 2019, Portuondo was awarded an award Latin Grammy To the track for his contributions to Latin American and world music.

To record “Omara,” the director followed the singer through Mexico City, Tokyo, New York and Havana and interviewed world-renowned musicians such as Diego SegalaAnd Roberto Fonseca And Arturo O’FarrellAs a platform he tells his life story.

The audience will know the circumstances of his birth into a biracial family, made up of an aristocratic Spanish mother and a father who was a baseball player (Bartolo Portondo), as well as his path to becoming a dancer at the age of 17 in the world famous Cabaret Tropicana.

In her mid-twenties, she was one of the most popular young stars in Cuba as part of the female vocal group. Dida Quartet, on ongoing tours and as an opening act for Nat King Cole.

Portuondo was already an icon before the musician rediscovered it Ray Coder, alma mater from the movie A social club with a good view.

Perez will also present a second film at the festival, the documentary also in its world premiere. Once upon a time in Uganda, in conjunction with Catherine ZubekBrickmaker became a celebrity in Uganda when he tried his hand at directing action films.