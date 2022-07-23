A key participation in the first goal and an unusual foul with the referee: Di Maria’s pearls for the first time with Juventus

Angel Di Maria, the key to Juventus’ first goal

After seven seasons in Paris Saint-Germain, Angel Di Maria accepted the challenge of relegation to the Italian Serie A to defend the Juventus shirt.It is a club that has generated great enthusiasm as a result of its important rolls in many of the major clubs in Europe.

and the the pasta It did not disappoint. In his first appearance in a shirt old lady The Argentine was one of the main heroes in his team’s 2-0 win over Chivas Guadalajara in Elegant Stadium From Nevada, United States. The authors of the goals were the young Marco da Graca and Mattia Companion.

Those from Turin have jumped onto the field of play with most of their starting players, such as Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Manuel Locatelli, Paul Pogba (one of the best signings the establishment has made in this transfer window) and a native From Rosario Central Quarry, among others.

The match opened after 9 minutes with a corner kick taken by Angel Di Maria. The Argentine sent a precise cross to the head of Federico Gatti, who was met with a wonderful response from goalkeeper Jose Raul Rangel Aguilar. However, on rebounding, da Graca appeared to send the ball to the back of the net.

Angel Di Maria’s massive confrontation with the match referee

The Argentine national team man also played the starring role in an unusual situation. calculating the average of the first part, the pasta He was piling on rivals until they unexpectedly dropped him. The funny thing is that the ruling itself dropped himwho stands in his way recklessly. Rosario, nodding from severe chest pain, spent several minutes lying on the floor while being treated by the doctors. Bianconeros.

Allegri, being a preparatory match, took advantage of the opportunity and made 11 changes at the end of the first half, as Gleason Bremer, Nicolo Rovella, Luca Pellegrini, Daniele Rugani, Denis Zakaria, Argentine Matias Sule, Marley Aki, Nicolo Codrigue, entered Mattia Perin, Tommaso Barbieri and Mattia Companion.

Despite the major renovation, the old lady He showed his superiority on the field of play and towards the end he widened the gap with a good introduction from Mattia Compagion.

Juventus beat Chivas 2-0

The Juventus friendly tour will continue with three important matches: on Tuesday the 26th it will face Barcelona, ​​on Saturday the 30th it will face Real Madrid and it will culminate on Sunday 7 August against Atlético Madrid. These games will allow them to arrive in optimal conditions for the Premier League premiere, which will take place on August 15 at home against Sassuolo.

