A second member of the Ugandan Olympic team has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan

A Ugandan Olympic team athlete who arrived in Japan last week to train for the Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the second positive of the nine-member delegation that has traveled to the country to complete their training.

The athlete’s test result was positive on a PCR test performed the day before and in the last hours the diagnosis was known. He is asymptomatic, although he will be admitted to the hospital or clinic for follow-up. This case was revealed days after the team’s coach also tested positive in tests carried out at the airport upon their arrival in the archipelago on the 19th.

The Japanese authorities prevented the entry of the bus, which was sent to a special medical facility, for such cases. Meanwhile, the eight athletes, including the new positive player, and an official from Izumisano remained under observation in a hotel.

Olympic Games

The entire Ugandan team was vaccinated with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine

The entire Ugandan team was vaccinated with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and certified negative for the virus 72 hours prior to travel. In addition, the athletes underwent a double check for the virus after their arrival on Japanese soil, as part of the strict infection control measures imposed by the organizers, all of which tested negative.





Read also

Juan Bautista Martinez

Organizers exempt foreign athletes from a mandatory two-week quarantine upon arrival in the country with the intent that they can train and prepare for the Games, as long as they test negative in daily tests and comply with strict restrictions on their activities and travel.

The Tokyo Games, which will begin on July 23, will be held in a “bubble” form and will have no foreign visitors by decision of the Japanese authorities. Organizers decided to accept up to 10,000 spectators in the stadiums, after easing restrictions, although they reserve the right to hold closed competitions in the event of a return of infection.