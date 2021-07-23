Simone Biles, the first female athlete to have her own emoji on Twitter – El Financiero

With a goat wearing a red shirt and a gold medal around its neck, American artistic gymnast Simone Biles has become the first athlete to carry an emoji on Twitter.

This, as a tribute from the network for its “legacy, accomplishments, and use of the platform,” is where Biles is most active.

The goat number, “goat” in English, stands for GOAT (“the greatest of all time”, It’s the best ever), which is commonly used on social media to refer to top athletes like Usain Bolt or Roger Vidder.

From today when writing the label on Twitter #Simone or #SimoneBiles The goats automatically appear next to her doing a “cleavage”, with the red equipment the gymnast uses often and a gold medal on her chest.

Biles herself, a winner of four gold and one bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and a holder of 25 world medals, 19 of which are gold, occasionally wore a goat in competition tights.

The athletes that Twitter has given their own emojis to date, like NFL players Pat Mahomes or Tom Brady, have all been men.

Simone Biles will begin competing at the Tokyo Games next Sunday, in the teams’ qualifying round.

The US delegation announced Wednesday that Beals and his teammates will not be staying in the Olympic Village, but in a hotel, as a precaution against COVID-19.