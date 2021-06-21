Actress “Anne with NE” Miranda McKeown diagnosed with breast cancer | Netflix USA NNDC | from the side

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Actress Miranda McKeown who played “Josie Bee” in the famous series Netflix Ann with EShe said in her social networks that she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 19.

“With a heavy but optimistic heart, I share the news that I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.”He said at the beginning of his post.

I am 19 years old, and according to statistics, the chances of developing breast cancer at this age are one in a million. I’m very special,” The young actress added in it Instagram.

And despite the news, the young American was optimistic about the procedure she would take to fight cancer.

“I will be dealing with chemotherapy, radiation and the type of surgery that will be outlined when I get the test results I am still waiting for. The good news is that breast cancer is very treatable and treatable. I will be fine,” pointed out Miranda McKeown He fills his followers with hope.

In the same way, the artist’s audience left messages of strength to her for the shocking news. She stated that she would keep them informed of her health.

“It will be very difficult, there will be times when life seems impossible, but now I enter this with optimism, positivity and surrounded by love.”, is over.

Recommended video

Netflix: Enjoy the official trailer for Season 2 of Never Before

Netflix recently released the official trailer for the second season of one of its great global bets “I won’t go on surprising us with acid humor starring misunderstood characters.. (Source: Netflix)

More Stories

A new Superman villain may appear in the Flash movie

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Disney invests in African science fiction cartoons

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The Greek Tribeca Festival celebrates the ten with ribbons and cultural activities

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Sunrise over Lake Victoria | the passenger

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The Guatemalan character was left as a hero in an episode of the New Amsterdam series

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

United States: Cuba on Monday began suspending dollar cash deposits

5 mins ago Leland Griffith

Belgium bans entry to British travelers due to Covid-19 variant

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Actress “Anne with NE” Miranda McKeown diagnosed with breast cancer | Netflix USA NNDC | from the side

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

‘Mystery’ the origin of COVID may end with isolating China, they point out in the US – El Financiero

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring