AFE is working with LaLiga to adjust schedules due to rising temperatures

Madrid, 12 years ago. (European Press) –

The Spanish Football Players Association (AFE) reported, Thursday, that it is “working together with LaLiga” these days to adjust some of the schedules for the first days of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Adelante due to the high temperatures.

“Given the heat wave affecting different regions of the country, the AFE and LaLiga are waiting to adjust some schedule in those places where high temperatures can affect the health of football players,” the federation said in a statement.

The federation celebrated that communication with employers is “continuous and seamless, with a common goal of protecting the health of all people involved in the football match – football players, technicians, referees, fans, etc. – and maintaining the good performance of the players in the competition.”

“AFE and LaLiga will continue to be in constant contact over the coming weeks, as high temperatures may exceed the limits set by protocols, in which factors such as temperature, solar radiation and humidity are taken into account,” he added. .

Finally, the body headed by David Aganzo stressed that “when the specific schedules for the rest of the competitions are known”, it will work together with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Supreme Council for Sports (CSD) “to adopt the necessary measures to protect football players”.