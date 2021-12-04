The FC Juárez agreement that could open the door for Mexican-Americans in Liga MX

Marcelo Ebrard announced a cooperation agreement with FC Juarez (Image: SRE)

Sports is one of the most effective forms of cultural expression when it comes to it Promote the meeting between members of the community. The footballBeing the most well-known in Mexico, it ranks as one of the most practiced branches and has the greatest ability to congregate. With this, the Ministry of Foreign Relations and Juarezsigned an agreement for promoting its practice among Mexicans in the United States, Although it will also be a window for Talents can join Liga MX teams.

The Mexican Chancellery, through the Institute of Mexicans Abroad, for the signature of a Cooperation agreement with Juarez Clubas well as Liga MX to promote the sport and health of Mexicans abroad. In the first place, the initiative will be implemented in the Mexican consulates in the United States to implement Sports activation windows Thus, strengthening cultural ties with citizens of national origin in that country.

According to the presentation ceremony, the main objective of the initiative is Mexicans “who live on the other side of the border” play sports As a means of stimulating education, health and culture, as well as strengthening the roots of the team led by Ricardo Toca Ferretti is among the members of this community.

The event was attended by Alejandra de la Vega, president of FC Juarez, as well as Ana Gabriela Guevara, president of Konadi, and Mikel Areola Peñalusa (Photo: SRE)

However, the initiative could be broader. As reported by Liga MX in a statement published after the signing, The club will carry out a series of visits in different cities located in Texas and New MexicoWith the aim of attracting new talents and gradually integrating them into teams from different divisions of Mexican football.

During his speech, the CEO of Liga MX, Mikel Areola, emphasized the Unlock that all classes of the ring have To include players with dual citizenship. which is that since May, those athletes of this stature, They are no longer considered foreigners and have occupied the records of Mexican-born players In front of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

“In this first semester of the season there was 268 records for Mexican-American players in BBVA MX Femenil. Which also has high strength physical properties and novel technical properties. An example of what this can tell us is that today The base of the Mexican women’s team are Mexican-Americans.”Areola mentioned during the event.

FC Juárez could capitalize on his status as a frontier team to increase his popularity and roots in the US (Photo: Courtesy/Club Tijuana)

With the signing of the agreement, Liga MX is also expected to grow. According to Efrain Juarez, who is currently working as a technical assistant for the New York club, he confirmed thatThe success of the Major League Soccer on the world stage is due to the lack of filters For players to reach the first class. Although they don’t all have the same traits, the fact of that is Catapulting a large number of races increases the possibility of finding new talents.

The goal of the project, in the estimation of Marcelo Ebrard, is: Spread in more than 90 countries around the world. With this said, Mexico’s sporting competitiveness at the global level is sought to be on par with the major powers. “Sport itself, in addition to being a closely related cultural link, is also an element of the organization, communication, continuity and activation of our language and also combating segregation, exclusion and aggression”, is over.

