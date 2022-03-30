After her split from Christian Nodal, Belinda released an announcement that made her fans happy: She will be showing her first series

A little over a month ago, news came out Belinda and Christian Nodal break up. From the very beginning, both artists tried to show that each of them closed the stage. While the “Maybe” author covered one of the tattoos he made in his honor, the “Angel” translator released one new song. It seemed like everyone would have been actively going on with their lives since then Announcing the premiere of the movie New series on NetflixAnd the He was recently seen hooking up with another woman.

through their social networks, Belinda announced the premiere of Welcome to Edenhis most recent work where She will share the stage with Maia Aberasturia Spanish actress who gained great fame for her leading role in Coven. The thriller will be available on Netflix from May 6.

Belinda during a press conference Welcome to Eden (Credit: Instagram / @belindapop)

This release marks Belinda’s return to the small screen after more than a decade of absence. As his music career began to take shape and his fame increased, he gradually moved away from acting. He worked for the last time in two productions: in 2010, in an episode of the series killer womanThen in 2017, he had a supporting role in the movie Baywatcha movie starring Zac Efron And the Dwayne Johnson.

Trailer for Welcome to Eden, Belinda’s new Netflix series

According to the summary Welcome to EdenAnd the Zoa (Aberasturi), tells the story of five people who are very active in social networks who receive an invitation to a party on a secret island organized by a popular liquor brand. Once they get there, they will start a mysterious adventure through the question “are you happy?”. Those who accept the invitation will begin to live an exciting adventure that will change their lives. However, little by little they will also discover that heaven is not what it seems.

The paparazzi recently photographed Christian Nodal with a woman in Los Angeles. In a video released America wake up, Nelsey Carrillo has revealed that the singer was spotted with a blonde young woman while leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills. “When I surprised them, I noticed that she spoke with a Colombian accent”said the journalist. He also explained that they walked apart and without any affection.

Christian Nodal arrested with a Los Angeles girl

Similarly, Carrillo stated that one of his sources had seen the singer at the same restaurant the night before, but that on that occasion he was alone with a friend and one of his bodyguards: “They are so different, they have nothing to do with each other. That girl looks a little younger than Belinda.”. It must be remembered that the Mexican singer is nine years older than Nodal.

On the other hand According to UnivisionIt was strange that after only a day of watching the singer with the mysterious young woman, he The event scheduled for Saturday, March 26 has been cancelled. Although Christian confirmed that it was a transportation problem, there were rumors that the reason might be related to the fact that he was caught with the girl.