Aguila will test reinforcements against DC United

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Black Orange team makes its debut today in the Capital City Cup and can already use the new built-in items in Apertura 2022

The Black and Orange team kicks off today in the DC Cup, an event with exhibition matches in Washington, USA, where Agila will host two games.

After losing Sunday’s final at Clausura 2022 to Alianza on penalties, Miguel’s team traveled on Monday morning, arriving in the North American nation’s capital on the same day, and doing so with several new items.

Following the announcement of the signings of Wilson Rujama (from Firpo who was already in Uguila before), Jomal Williams (former Firbo) and Romulo Villalobos (from Liminio), the three elements were training and could already be from the game and the new scheme that Agustin Castillo plans to form, The Negro orange coach, who will continue to lead the team.

The Peruvian strategist is looking for a replacement for Maciel, the attacking midfielder who ended his relationship with Miguel’s team. Castillo is looking for ten to complete the team. In addition, he accompanied several reservists on the trip, such as Eduardo Hernandez and Ruben Borja.

Aguila will play his first DC Cup match on Wednesday at 5:30pm (Salvador time) against DC United and will conclude his campaign on Saturday against Zillagi, at the same time.

