Ugandan coach convicted of sexual assault; He will avoid prison

The coach is of Serbian origin Milutin Sredojevicknown asMeshoand the current determinant of Ugandaon Tuesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault in South Africathe country in which he drove Orlando Pirates.

Justice in South Africa punished Sredojevic With three years in prison for each crime, but the Serb will not have to go to jail if he does not commit any other similar crime in the next five years.

The ruling, which is still subject to appeal, was handed down on Tuesday in a regional court in the South African town singapore (It was formerly called Port Elizabeth and is located in the southeast of the country.)

There, a 39-year-old woman denounced him for sexual harassment committed in a stadium during a sports tournament last December, while she was a coffee barista.

Through a statement, the Public Prosecution Office in South Africa It was revealed that the victim asked Sredojevic If she needs sugar with her coffee he says no, but she needs “another kind of sugar, with reference to her genitals”.

The worker complained to her boss, who warned the coach against repeating this. But later, according to prosecutionThe woman returned to bring coffee and “touched her buttocks.”

In August 2019, according to the South African press, he was a cleaner at a hotel in Johannesburg He was also accused of sexual harassment.

Sredojevic52 years old, worked in Europebut his career was basically rigged in charge of African clubs.

He highlights his time with the teams of Rwanda, Zambia and Uganda.

