AirPods Max will not be compatible with this quality

14 mins ago Leo Adkins

And not even AirPods Max support Apple Music’s new, lossless, high-quality audioThe company confirmed itself. Yeah Your hearing aids more Excellent They do not have support for this quality, except for AirPods and AirPods Pro, and other members of their audio family.


an Apple He certainly carried on a T3 What or what Music users will be able to enjoy new, high-quality sound without loss on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV devices, As shown in the Help siteLeave your hearing aids family.

This is because Apple’s digital not lost format, which It now integrates for free with Apple Music), It uses the ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) codec and its family of hearing aids which limits its support for the Bluetooth AAC codec. flow With high sound quality. In fact, Apple explains that lossless quality up to 48kHz can be reproduced on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, but to obtain the highest lossless HD quality up to 192kHz, a digital-to-analog converter, and specialized hardware are required to achieve That sound quality.

Also, it is important to mention that lossless audio on iPhone will require wired headphones. on the other side, Apple also confirmed What or what AirPods Max wired headphones with Lightning cable will not support the lossless quality.

However, despite this lack of support for high-quality audio, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. In fact, also the Beats headphones with H1, W1, and Even some third-party hearing aids It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

More Stories

Apple Music confirms the service will arrive in HD starting next month at no additional cost

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android users are alerted about a virus impersonating a Chrome app; Stealing bank details

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | May 15 | Leave the app by notifying all your contacts using this third-party app | Wasap | WP | WSP | Mexico | Spain | Tutorial | Manual | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Spider-Man vs Venom will be a reality

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Filtrado un play del free to play, The Division Heartland

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Optimize your Xiaomi device’s WiFi with these MIUI tricks

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The fitness habits of keeping Jennifer Aniston keep her shine at 52

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

AirPods Max will not be compatible with this quality

14 mins ago Leo Adkins

The start of the border closure talks between the United States and Canada – RCI

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Banks in Mexico are betting on housing loans

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Netflix | “Sweet Tooth”: The platform announces a release date for the series based on DC Comic

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter