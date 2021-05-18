AirPods Max will not be compatible with this quality

And not even AirPods Max support Apple Music’s new, lossless, high-quality audioThe company confirmed itself. Yeah Your hearing aids more Excellent They do not have support for this quality, except for AirPods and AirPods Pro, and other members of their audio family.





an Apple He certainly carried on a T3 What or what Music users will be able to enjoy new, high-quality sound without loss on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV devices, As shown in the Help siteLeave your hearing aids family.

This is because Apple’s digital not lost format, which It now integrates for free with Apple Music), It uses the ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) codec and its family of hearing aids which limits its support for the Bluetooth AAC codec. flow With high sound quality. In fact, Apple explains that lossless quality up to 48kHz can be reproduced on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, but to obtain the highest lossless HD quality up to 192kHz, a digital-to-analog converter, and specialized hardware are required to achieve That sound quality.

Also, it is important to mention that lossless audio on iPhone will require wired headphones. on the other side, Apple also confirmed What or what AirPods Max wired headphones with Lightning cable will not support the lossless quality.

However, despite this lack of support for high-quality audio, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. In fact, also the Beats headphones with H1, W1, and Even some third-party hearing aids It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.