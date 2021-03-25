Al-Kandoor traveled to Dubai to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers

The Seven National Rugby Team I traveled this wednesday The United Arab Emirates is playing two tournaments at the highest level in preparation for the play-off matches for the Olympic Games for the Tokyo Games 2021, It will take place in Monaco on 18-19 June.

The Chilean combined A. A competitive training ground called Emirates Invitational 7sEight teams of the highest level will compete in two intense weekends, including Chile.

Among the participants, there are actors such as France and Uganda, Who will participate with the Nationals of the Olympic qualifiers in June, as well as other major teams Such as Canada, Kenya, Argentina, Spain, and Japan.

The Edmundo Olfos, Condoris 7 coach, announced that Chile will go with “a more prepared team than the one that went to Madrid.”. There is a small rotation within the group, we added another player because there are two tournaments with four rest days between one and the other, we have 16 players. “

“Among the shifts, there are the rugby players who have been excluded from the Silknam bubble and have been training with the group for the past three weeks. We want to see them in competition, as we have seen other players before in Madrid. “

Finally, as far as the tournament itself is concerned, the coach has declared that it appears to him ‘A very good tournament, with high-level teams, especially some teams that will compete in the qualifiers with us in Monaco, So it will be an excellent opportunity to measure ourselves, find out what they have, and analyze our direct opponents, and thus get to Monaco more prepared. “













