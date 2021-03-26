Thomas Pereira, a football player from Cartagena who received a scholarship from a university in the United States | Globalism

He started playing baseball, but over time he realized that the thing was football and sports, which is what today led him to achieve important goals. We are referring to Thomas Enrique Pereira Bustillo, a man from Cartagena who is victorious today in college sports in the United States. Thomas was recently introduced as a freshman at the University of Midland, where he hopes to shine. Play as a central defender.

“Since 2019 I’ve been here, because they gave me a scholarship thanks to football, but I also have to comply academically. I did well, in the beginning I was at William Penn University and now they called me from Midland University, which is much better, because there is more The benefits, given that they have many connections with professional clubs, ”said the son of Pedrito Pereira and Iliana Bustillo, the same people who have been essential in Thomas’s career. The player added, “Expectations are high with this university, as it has gone to citizens four times in the past six years, and the idea is to continue this line.”

His career After playing baseball, at the age of six, Thomas began kicking the ball. His first school was Balompié Positivo by Rubén Cortés. From there he jumped to the Crespo Academy, which enabled him as a player. “At Crespo Academy, he had two good coaches like Alfredo Jake and Douglas Padilla.” Pereira Bustillo, referring to Carles Puyol, the defender who has shined for Barcelona in Spain, said, “By playing on this team, I joined two of Bolivar’s national teams, and also participated in tournaments. Patriotism. “ In recent years, Thomas has capitalized on his talent for sport, the same talent that could lead him to success in the Gringo region. “I’m doing very well in one game and in the air,” he said.

“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”