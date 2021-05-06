Alexander Zverev meets Nadal – Tennis

The German, who won Caja Mágica in 2018, overcame the resistance of his opponent, who improved in the second set and continued the match until the end. Only mistakes in the last stage of the tiebreak confirmed his farewell to the Madrid Championship, in which he participated for the second time. In the previous round he did not pass the first round.

Zverev asserted his talent. It took Evans an hour and 39 minutes to beat him who, after bypassing several setbacks in previous years, including suspensions for doping, had made remarkable progress. This year, in fact, he won his first and only title so far in his career in Melbourne at the start of the year.

Germany and Britain have not met since the Hopman Cup in 2017. There Zverev won, although a year earlier, at the US Open, the victory went to Evans.

Alexandre Zverev, the fifth seed in Madrid, who reached a record-breaking 2021 Acapulco title, is enjoying his fourth appearance at Caja Mágica, where he has already won. He did that in 2018.

Victory over Evans faces him with Nadal. It will be the eighth confrontation between the Germans and the Spaniards. Nadal won the top five, including those who play on clay. But the last two, at the ATP 2019 Finals and the 2020 Paris Masters 1000, success went to Zverev.