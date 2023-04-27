All news and compatible mobile phones

Android 14 Beta 1.1 is now available for download on all supported devices.

Android 14 is the new version of the Google system and its stable version is scheduled to arrive in the summer of this year 2023

Google is moving forward with publishing the new version of Android, its first stable build You must arrive between August and September 2023. Thus, just two weeks after the release of the first Android 14 beta, Mountain View is now official. A new beta version dubbed Android 14 Beta 1.1.

Android 14 Beta 1.1 en Minor update coming to supported Google Pixels to fix some bugswhich we will list below.

These are all the bug fixes that are included in Android 14 Beta 1.1

Basically, Android 14 Beta 1.1 arrives Five major bug fixes Discovered by first beta testers over the past two weeks.

So, Fixes included in this minor update the following:

System UI issue fixed It was failing when trying to access the “background and style” menu Via “Settings” or long press from the home screen

Via “Settings” or long press from the home screen Some issues have been fixed Prevent the use of fingerprint unlock

Fixed a problem where The status bar did not show the mobile network

An issue has been fixed Prevent the SIM or eSIM from being detected or activated in certain cases

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to lock Display a message with a placeholder for an unresolved string When Smart Lock is enabled

Mobile phones compatible with Android 14 Beta 1.1

This new Android 14 Beta update can now be downloaded at Google Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro.

You can install Android 14 Beta 1.1 on your Pixel phone in two different ways: the first is Sign up for the Android Beta Program And choose your device so that this new version reaches you via OTA and the second is to install it manually by downloading the update packages that we leave below: