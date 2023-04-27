TikTok will allow you to create AI-generated avatars

In Latin America, Brazil is the country with the highest number of TikTok users, followed by Mexico.

In December, US President Joe Biden signed a law banning TikTok on federal government machines.

As of September 2021, TikTok has maintained more than 1.2 billion monthly active users worldwide.

Tik Tok It does not want to be left behind and like other platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, it wants its users to be able to create their own accounts Gods It will be specifically triggered by artificial intelligence (Amnesty International) increasingly present on various platforms.

Tik Tok

It is well known that Tik Tok It is one of the most used platforms at the moment, but this is not enough as it seeks to continue to secure the ground, and to create new digital strategies.

Tik Tok Known as the social video-sharing app, it is owned by the Beijing-based tech company and has grown in popularity rapidly, not only uniting its global audience but also increasing first installs by almost 400 percent. One hundred years after year, reaching 740 million new users in 2021, as it is known that thanks to the pandemic COVID-19This platform has managed to position itself in the best way.

TikTok has maintained its position among The most popular social media platforms for 2022 And while Facebook and Instagram continue to lag behind in terms of popularity, the meteoric rise of Tik Tok Relentless communication with an impressive 215 percent growth rate in company value. It has been downloaded over 2 billion times worldwide, making it one of the most downloaded apps of all time. Despite its growing popularity, TikTok has been the subject of controversy over its alleged spying relationship with the Chinese government and data privacy concerns. In recent months, it has been noticed that more and more countries have started to block the app, which has led to China to demand “fair treatment” For the said company, New Zealand and the United Kingdom have recently joined this blockade.

TikTok will allow you to create AI-generated avatars

Developer Matt Navarra, who has access to Gods From TikTok took a look at what the new functionality of the platform will be like, and it stands out that the tool AI Avatar From TikTok it can only be used once a day and for this you have to upload between 3 to 10 photos of yourself which will create up to 30 avatars and you can choose up to 5 different styles so that the AI ​​can Tik Tok Use it when creating your 30 profile pictures.

With this new function, it will be possible for any face to become a kind of drawing or caricature, which can later be used as a profile picture, shown in the application’s stories, or even downloaded, and if this is the case, the image will appear with a water mark at the bottom where it will indicate In detail that the design has been done through AI through Tik Tok symbol picture.

To create TikTok avatars, it will use an AI model that will be responsible for detecting the different features of the user’s face, such as their skin tone, hairstyle, hair color, etc. In order to create a person-like design.

It should be noted that this TikTok functionality is currently only available to a limited number of users.

TikTok has a new AI avatar creator! 🤖🎨📷 View the topic to see what he can do 👇 pic.twitter.com/TDBbwok6bt —MattNavarra (@MattNavarra) April 25, 2023

It was recently announced that TikTok will ban posts that show a person’s face has been altered by artificial intelligence, in order to deceive netizens. This new ban has been reviewed by the company with the authorities of the United States, the European Union and other countries, as they are in the fight Deepfake.

