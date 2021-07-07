All Samsung mobile phones are already receiving the July 2021 security patch

If you have one of these Samsung phones, you can now download and install the July Android Security Patch.

Even if The Google The security bulletin for July 2021 will not be published until next Wednesday, Samsung It updates some of its smartphones for a few days with its security improvements July 2021 Android Security Patch.

No wonder Samsung has been updated. After all, manufacturers Access Android security patches 1 month ago. Still, it is necessary praise the work implemented by the South Korean company, which shows for another month that it is willing to keep its users’ stations with the latest security improvements month after month.

Samsung Galaxy A52 is already receiving the July security update.

Samsung updates 14 phones with July security patch

At this point in the month, they fourteen Samsung smartphones that have been updated to receive the July security patch that was introduced Security improvementsIn addition to solutions to some errors such as problems with Android Auto Some Samsung device owners have been struggling over the past few weeks.

Some Samsung mobile phones will receive security updates for 5 years from now

Among the devices with the update already available, it can be found Galaxy A, Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Fold series terminals. There are also tablets from the Galaxy Tab family.

This is just a preliminary list, since The number of Samsung smartphones has been updated to the July patch It will grow over the next few days. Therefore, we will update this list to reflect the new models that Samsung has.

