All Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will be updated to Android 13

After a few months of development Android 13 Today we know a list Xiaomi phones which will be updated. It’s a made list Xiaomi Which is based on their own experience and previous generations and the policy of Updates company. If you are xiaomi smart phoneor Redmi or Little In this list we have good news for you: you can Update to the latest Android version.

Android 13 for those Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO

This is the first trusted list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones what will they get Android 13. It is important to remember that it is not official, so changes may come for better and for worse in the coming months. that’s it Xiaomi models that they will enjoy Android 13 In the future.

my 10s

my 11

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

11i

11X

My 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11 T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11 Lite 4G / 5G / LE / Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

xiaomi 12 lite

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD / FOLD 2

Redmi 10 / Prime / 2022 / Prime 2022

Redmi 10 5G phone

Redmi 10C

Redmi Note 10 / 10S / Pro / Pro Max / Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T / 10 5G phone

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro + / 11E Pro

Note Redmi 11T / 11 5G / 4G

Redmi K40 / Pro / Pro + / Games /

Redmi K50 / Pro / Gaming phone

LITTLE F3 / GT

POCO X3 GT / X3 Pro

POCO F4 / Pro / GT

POCO M3 Pro 5G / M4 Pro 5G / M4 Pro 4G

LITTLE M4 5G

This is more than 50 mobiles For the company they will get Android 13 Sometime in 2022 or 2023. Some models are not available in all regions, so we recommend looking carefully for your device in the list.

When is Android 13 released?

The next question is to know When will android 13 be official so that these xiaomi can update. Everything indicates that this 2022 Android version will be official in September or October from this year.

It will be at that time when Google releases the operating system and all manufacturers can start the update. After it is officially published, it will take some time for this to not happen on mobile phones pixel Start the update.

That is, a lot of the list you can see above The update will take place in 2023, not 2022. You will only see some high-end and new releases Android 13 this year. What is certain is that there are several months of waiting.