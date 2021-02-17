All you need to know to exercise

Apple Watch is closely related to sports

Apple Watch is a device that encourages mobility, helping all of its users to maintain a more active lifestyle. Primarily, due to its “philosophy” given that these three Activity rings make many users have a daily goal of closing them, forcing them to comply with a series of minimum movement requirements, and for this, the primary application in practice is the native Workout app on Apple Watch.

This app is the perfect way to record every exercise you do during the day. Firstly because it contains a large variety of exercises that you will be able to record, and secondly, because the information it provides you during and after training can be very helpful in understanding the physical condition you are in.

Types of training available on Apple Watch

By default, the first time you access the Apple Watch Training app, a series of workouts will appear available for registration. However, this list does not contain all the activities that you can record using your Apple Watch, since the number is much higher, in fact, below you have a list of all the available activities that you should be able to record on your wrist.

Water aerobics

Martial arts

Athletics

Badminton

Homepage

Basketball

Handball baseball

Cake

boxing

the hunt

Manual cycling

cricket

Body and mind

Curling

Water sports

Scoop sport

Snow sports

Equestrian sport

Mixed aerobic exercise

Roller exercises

Step exercises

Abdominal Exercises

Bari ballet exercises

Strength training

Skips training

Job training

climbing

stairs

Fence

Alpine skiing

Cross country skiing

Flexibility

football

football

Australian football

Gymnastics

Golf

Hockey

play

Kickboxing

Lacrosse

conflict

Mobility

Ski

fishing

Pilates

tennis

Football

Jump rope

Trips

skateboard

Softball

Beating

browse

Taichi

table tennis

Tennis

Shooting

volleyball

Water polo

Yoga

This can be done using the Train app

Start the exercise

Getting started training with the Apple Watch Training app is really simple, just perform the following steps detailed below.

Open the train app. Find the training you want to do in that moment. If you want to set a goal for this exercise, click the More button next to the name of the exercise you want to do. On the contrary, if you do not want to set any goals then to start you just have to touch the training. Wait for the countdown for 3 seconds, in case you want to skip it, just touch the screen. Train you. If you want to add another type of training without ending the session, open the Train app again, swipe right and hit the New button.

Of course, you can also use Siri to start a new workout, you only need to ask.

Track the progress of your activity

In addition to recording all your training information for later reference, the Apple Watch screen will also show you what you are doing at every moment of your training. To do this, you just have to raise your wrist and turn the Digital Crown to highlight the scale that interests you the most.

End, pause, or lock training

When you want to end a workout, just swipe to the right and click the end button.

This is also the case if you want to pause a workout, swipe to the right and click the Pause button. You can also press the Digital Crown and the Side button at the same time to pause a workout. When you want to resume, just press Resume or press the Digital Crown and the Side button at the same time.

When you want to lock the screen to avoid accidental touches, slide your finger to the right and press the lock button. Later when you want to unlock the screen, turn the Digital Crown.

Change the metrics

If the metrics that the Train app displays when you take your training aren’t the metrics you want to see, you can easily change them by following these steps:

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app. Touch the My Watch tab, click “Training” then “Display.” Click on multiple metrics or one metric. If multiple metrics are selected, you can select up to five metrics for each training, for this touch the training type and then click Edit. Then you can add or remove metrics. If you select one metric, you can turn on the Digital Crown to scroll through all the metrics during a workout.

Sections instruction in training

As you train, you can also define different sections of it. to do this. Follow next steps.

During training, double tap the screen. Wait for the clip summary to appear.

If you want to see the different parts of your training later, you need to do the following.

On iPhone, open the Fitness app. Touch the Workouts tab. Tap Exercise and scroll down.

Not your sport? Add it

In case your sport is not available in the list that appears in the Train app, follow the steps below to add it.

On Apple Watch, open the Train app. Scroll down and click Add Exercise. Touch the exercise you want. If it doesn’t appear, tap Other and select you or the person who matches the most.

Get an Apple Watch reminder for training

Starting with watchOS 5 or later, Apple Watch can detect when you took a training session, and if you haven’t started this activity in the Training app, it will send you a notification to do so. Obviously, this option can be muted. Also, if this happens, the training won’t count from the moment you started it on the Apple Watch, but from the moment you started the physical activity in question.

Likewise, if you finished training and forgot to finish it on your Apple Watch, it will also discover that you are done and it will send you a notification indicating that if you have finished your activity, you also terminate the training on the Apple Watch.

Don’t get upset when you train

Usually when you train, you want to focus and avoid any potential distractions that might be around you, so it would be interesting and appropriate if the Apple Watch itself was responsible for silencing these notifications during training. to do this. Follow next steps.

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Click Do Not Disturb. Click Do Not Disturb During Training.

Once your training is over, you will receive notifications again as normal.

Do you want to save battery when training? You can also do that

Perhaps it is time to train with the right battery for your Apple Watch, thus you want and need to consume the battery during your workout session to the lowest possible level, so you can activate the power saving mode when training. to do this. Follow next steps.

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app. Touch the My Watch tab, then touch “Training.” Activate or deactivate the power saving mode according to your preference.

All information found in the fitness app

The Fitness app is the perfect place to check your activity status at all times, and after all, an essential part of daily activity is workouts, so you’ll also have access to the workouts you’ve done and your information. To access it, unlock your iPhone and click on the Fitness app, touch the Workouts tab and click on the option you want to consult.