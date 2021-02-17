Follow the new Nintendo Direct directly here and in Spanish! Hours, duration and more details – Nintendros

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

As usual, after announcements Nintendo DirectXHere, we give you an entry where you can follow it live and in Spanish with the official presentation of Nintendo Spain, Nintendo of America and Nintendo Japan.

Remember that on this occasion they are expecting About 50 minutes From Nintendo Direct focus on Nintendo Switch games, including those available under the name Super Smash Bros. Ultimate And another that was not announced for the first half of 2021. No more titles have been confirmed, and the rest is a surprise.

To bring your wait to life, take a look at Video From our YouTube channel. We leave you with Tables In full below:

  • 23:00 Spanish peninsula time
  • 14:00 Pacific Time
  • 17:00 ET
  • You have a countdown in the video below on YouTube and timetables for all regions by clicking Here

And here you are Direct ones:

Nintenderos (starts half an hour ago)

Nintendo Spain

Nintendo of America

Nintendo Japan

What is your opinion? We will be very attentive to inform you of all news immediately!

