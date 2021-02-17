Reggie Shares How He Will Digitally Create E3 2021 Fans’ Wish – Nintenderos

Just a few days ago we learned First details for E3 2021. Now we get interesting data on this topic from Former President of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fels Am.

Reggie participated in a meeting with Gamertag Radio recently What do you expect from this event and how it can be adapted to the digital format Scheduled for this year due to the epidemic. These are the words he said:

I must say what I have read does not sound convincing. If I were the manager, I would tell you how to do it. I think doing it numerically is absolutely correct and the reason is that there are over 60,000 people who usually attend E3. There are millions of people interested in knowing what’s going on, and holding an event digitally is the way to bring the action to life so this is the right way to go. Having said that, I think platform owners need to find a digital way to let their fans and players experience content because that’s the key to E3’s success: being able to play the third installment of The Last of Us for the first time. Once, play the next Breath of the Wild for the first time, or play the next big game from the new amalgamation of all Xbox Studios. Playing for the first time is magical, and platform owners need to know how to present this experience to their fans during a digital experience similar to E3. I think that would be huge.

What do you think? Do you agree with Reggie that I should test the games on offer? Feel free to leave it in the comments.

