Animal Crossing: New Horizons Confirms History of Super Mario – Nintenderos Elements

File appears Nintendo Direct is taking place now I confirmed a news related to one of the highlights in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo confirms that Mario Elements will be released March 1 On TeleNook, while February 25 A new update will be released to prepare for your arrival.

In the show, Nintendo She revealed the plans she has for this title in the future, with the goal of continuing to offer content to audiences. In this case, it looks like players will be getting a lot of content in the coming weeks, depending on what is being watched live.

Put an actual working tube on your island #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons, And enjoy tons of elements and outfits inspired by # Super Mario 35 From March 1! pic.twitter.com/7D5LMGQeLJ – Nintendo Spain (NintendoES) February 17, 2021

From the web, we will remain attentive to provide you with more details on this topic Once available. Meanwhile, what do you think of this news? Are you looking forward to this news? You can share it with us in the comments.